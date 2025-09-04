Man wrongfully convicted for disturbing Minneapolis murder to be released from prison

The Brief The man convicted in a disturbing 1998 murder is set to be released from prison after a judge found he was wrongfully convicted. Bryan Hooper Sr. served 27 years behind bars in the case. Prosecutors say a woman recently came forward, admitting she was the one who killed 77-year-old Ann Prazniak.



A man who has served more than 27 years in prison for a disturbing Minneapolis murder is now set to be freed from prison after a woman confessed that she committed the slaying.

Bryan Hooper Sr. to be released from prison

What we know:

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced on Thursday that Bryan Hooper Sr. was set to be released from prison after being exonerated in the murder case.

Last month, Moriarty filed a petition for Hooper's conviction to be vacated after a woman made a surprise confession. Prosecutors said the woman had found religion while serving prison time on another case in Georgia and felt she had to clear Hooper's name.

The Great North Innocence Project has also represented Hooper as he sought freedom from prison.

Big picture view:

Judge Marta Chou found Hooper's conviction "was tainted by false evidence and that without this false testimony, the jury might have reached a different conclusion."

Hooper is expected to be released sometime on Thursday.

Hooper was convicted in 1998 murder

The backstory:

The decomposed body of 77-year-old Ann Prazniak was found stuffed in a box in the closet of her Minneapolis apartment by police in 1998. According to court documents, the body was found wedged upside down in the fetal position with a string of Christmas lights wrapped around the box. The body was wrapped in a mattress pad and blanket, with Prazniak's wrists bound with tape and her ankles tied with an electrical cord.

Prazniak was last seen alive weeks before her body was discovered on April 15. In early April, neighbors contacted authorities, saying they were worried Prazniak's apartment had been taken over by drug dealers.

Hooper admitted to being in the apartment but denied killing Prazniak. Witnesses claimed Hooper had admitted to the murder. However, since his conviction, multiple witnesses have since recanted their testimony.

What they're saying:

"Today, the courts have affirmed what Bryan Hooper, his family, his loved ones, and his advocates have always known: Mr. Hooper is an innocent man," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. "It is our duty as prosecutors to hold the correct individuals responsible for their actions, and that duty demands that we acknowledge our mistakes and make things right as quickly as we can. When our Conviction Integrity Unit learned that another person had confessed to the crime for which Mr. Hooper was convicted, they worked tirelessly to clear his name and secure his release.

"We are relieved that Mr. Hooper can finally return home to his family after 27 years, and I want to again apologize to him and his family for our office’s role in that injustice. We wish Mr. Hooper all the best as he begins to navigate a world that is barely recognizable from the world he knew in 1998."

What's next:

Last month, Moriarty said prosecutors were reviewing the case and considering charges against the woman who confessed to the murder.