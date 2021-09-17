Expand / Collapse search

Man who allegedly beheaded girlfriend in Shakopee indicted for 1st-degree murder

By FOX 9 Staff
Shakopee
America Thayer, 55, was found beheaded in Shakopee, Minnesota Wednesday afternoon.  (FOX 9)

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man accused of beheading his girlfriend and dumping her body on a busy street in Shakopee in July has been indicted for first-degree murder. 

Alexis Saborit, 42, of Shakopee was previously charged with second-degree murder in the death of America Thayer, 55, on July 28. 

According to the charges, someone called 911 after seeing a man, later identified as Saborit, throw a headless body out of a car at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Spencer Street around 2:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Thayer’s body lying on the ground next to the car. 

Officers located Saborit a short distance away from the scene and took him into custody. 

The indictment reveals Saborit allegedly told a friend days before the murder "I’m going to chop her f---ing head off" and then laughed.

Saborit told investigators Thayer was threatening to leave him so he killed her with a knife to her neck. 

Saborit remains in custody. In light of these new charges, Saborit’s bond has been raised to $4 million with and without conditions.

He will make his next court appearance on Oct. 25. 