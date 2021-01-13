Man shot 3 times in head during attempted carjacking in Minneapolis

Marquis Moy spent Wednesday undergoing surgery on his face after he was shot during a carjacking over the weekend in Minneapolis.

"They went in there and they opened fire on him. He had three bullets hit him in the head," said Marquis’ uncle Adrian.

FOX 9 has obtained surveillance video of the attack, which happened in a neighborhood along 46th Avenue South, right across the street from a Minneapolis VA parking lot.

In the video, you can see what appears to be a group of young men approach Moy’s vehicle around 10:40 p.m. Sunday. There’s a struggle at the driver’s door. It’s difficult to make out what happens in the moment, but the suspects quickly dart off and are seen running through a backyard.

Adrian Moy said Marquis carries a gun and may have fired back after he was wounded.

At the time of the attempted carjacking, Moy was sitting right outside the home he shares with Dalina Beck and her family.

Advertisement

"As he’s getting closer, I see the blood and I run out to get him and bring him in the house. He falls against the door," she said. "He had three gunshot wounds to his face."

Family said Marquis, 31, loves hanging out in his vehicle on the street, where he can smoke and watch movies on his phone for hours.

Miraculously, the bullets aimed at his head didn’t kill him.

"Those bullets were absolutely guided…didn’t hit his brain, eyes, mouth, or do nerve damage. He’s not in a coma - missed his spinal cord. There’s no denying they wanted to kill him," his uncle said.

While Marquis has a difficult fight ahead, his family is frustrated by initial reports from the Minneapolis Police Department and the neighborhood’s city council member who released statements suggesting the incident "may not have been random."

By Wednesday, police updated the record to say "subsequent follow up… leads investigators to believe this was part of an attempted carjacking."

The case is still under investigation. In the meantime, the suspects remain on the loose.