Man sentenced to 30 years for dismembering teen, dumping body in Moorhead, Minn. landfill

The man who pleaded guilty to dismembering a teen girl and dumping her body in a landfill in Moorhead, Minnesota was sentenced to 30 years behind bars for the crime.

Ethan Broad was arrested in April 2020 for the slaying of 19-year-old Dystynee Avery.

Prosecutors said Avery was living with Broad when the two got into an argument and Broad hit her in the head with a pipe and slashed her neck.

Dystynee Avery (Via KVRR / Supplied)

Investigators say Broad then dismembered her body, using saws in his garage that he used from woodworking.

During interviews with police, Broad admitted to killing Avery and later pleaded guilty in January to the crime -- before trying to change his plea last month, a motion the judge rejected.

Three other people were also charged and convicted with aiding Broad after the fact.