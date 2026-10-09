Man sentenced to 10 years for trafficking meth, cocaine in throughout Minnesota

The Brief Christopher Charles Traxler, 32, of Saint Paul, has been sentenced to 120 months in prison as part of a federal drug trafficking case. Court documents say Traxler and Amir McKeever received more than 200 pounds of methamphetamine and 26 pounds of cocaine in June 2024. Police say they seized 76 pounds of methamphetamine, 26 pounds of cocaine, nearly $25,000 and two guns from Traxler’s St. Paul apartment.



A St. Paul man will spend 10 years in prison after prosecutors said he helped move a massive shipment of methamphetamine and cocaine through his apartment.

Meth and cocaine trafficking case

What we know:

Christopher Charles Traxler was sentenced to 120 months in prison for his role in a scheme that prosecutors described as a large-scale operation that obtained methamphetamine and cocaine for distribution.

Dig deeper:

According to court documents, on June 3, 2024, Traxler and co-defendant Amir McKeever received seven boxes containing more than 200 pounds of methamphetamine and 26 pounds of cocaine.

Charges say that they then transported the drugs to a St. Paul apartment that Traxler maintained as a stash location.

On June 4, 2024, McKeever then transferred four of the seven boxes to another co-defendant, Jumoke Cryer. Those boxes contained about 140 pounds of methamphetamine, court documents say.

On June 5, 2024, law enforcement executed search warrants at Traxler’s St. Paul apartment and a townhome in Woodbury.

At Traxler’s apartment, officers found the remaining three boxes, additional methamphetamine and two firearms, including a Glock .40 handgun and a black AR-style rifle.

In total, officers seized 76 pounds of methamphetamine, 26 pounds of cocaine and nearly $25,000 from the apartment, according to court documents.

What they're saying:

"The quantity of methamphetamine and cocaine this defendant and his associates trafficked was staggering. My office will continue to partner with law enforcement to dismantle drug operations and protect the lives of Minnesotans," United States Attorney Daniel N. Rosen said in a statement announcing the sentencing.