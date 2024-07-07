Man pulled from lake unconscious in Becker County

article

A man was pulled from a lake unconscious in Detriot Lakes after going under while swimming Saturday afternoon.

According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, just before 3:30 p.m., a 24-year-old man had been swimming from shore and had gone under the water in Little Detroit Lake on the 400 block of West Lake Drive.

Civilians had already begun a search for the man by the time first responders had gotten to the scene, authorities said. A couple of minutes later, the man was found by a civilian, unresponsive and not breathing.

Law enforcement said the man was taken to the hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the incident.