Man pulled from lake unconscious in Becker County
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was pulled from a lake unconscious in Detriot Lakes after going under while swimming Saturday afternoon.
According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, just before 3:30 p.m., a 24-year-old man had been swimming from shore and had gone under the water in Little Detroit Lake on the 400 block of West Lake Drive.
Civilians had already begun a search for the man by the time first responders had gotten to the scene, authorities said. A couple of minutes later, the man was found by a civilian, unresponsive and not breathing.
Law enforcement said the man was taken to the hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.
The Becker County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the incident.