Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
13
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
from MON 2:30 AM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Brown County

Man pulled from lake unconscious in Becker County

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 7, 2024 11:45am CDT
Minnesota
FOX 9
article

File photo of rippling water. (Photo by Ernst Haas/Ernst Haas/Getty Images)

Expand

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was pulled from a lake unconscious in Detriot Lakes after going under while swimming Saturday afternoon. 

According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, just before 3:30 p.m., a 24-year-old man had been swimming from shore and had gone under the water in Little Detroit Lake on the 400 block of West Lake Drive. 

Civilians had already begun a search for the man by the time first responders had gotten to the scene, authorities said. A couple of minutes later, the man was found by a civilian, unresponsive and not breathing. 

Law enforcement said the man was taken to the hospital, where his condition is currently unknown. 

The Becker County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the incident. 