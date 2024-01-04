Man linked to Minneapolis girl's shooting using Snapchat videos: charges

Police used Snapchat and surveillance videos to identify the suspect who fired the shot that left an 11-year-old girl injured by a stray bullet minutes into the New Year in Minneapolis.

Wednesday, announcing the arrest of William Turner Jr., 44, police said Turner was drinking and firing off an AR-15 rifle to celebrate the New Year. One of the shots pierced a window and struck the 11-year-old victim, Laneria Wilson, in the face.

After the shooting, police spoke with neighbors who were able to provide security video for the shooting. They also obtained Snapchat videos that showed the shots being fired. Using the video, officers say they were able to identify the shooter as Turner.

Police say the videos show Turner firing shots into the ground and then struggling with his rifle. After examining the rifle using vehicle headlights, he fired multiple rounds at a shallow angle.

According to the charges, Turner initially denied firing any shots. But, when told police had videos of the shooting, he ultimately admitted to shooting the gun into the ground.

Turner is now facing charges for recklessly firing a weapon and possessing a firearm. Due to a past conviction, Turner wasn't allowed to have a weapon.

Wilson is recovering and expected to be okay but needed surgery to remove a bullet fragment from her face. An online fundraiser has raised more than $5,000 to help the family move to a new home.