Minneapolis girl injured by stray bullet on New Year's morning

Minneapolis police are investigating after an 11-year-old girl was injured by a stray bullet that struck her home on New Year's morning.

Officers say they responded just minutes after midnight on January 1 to the shooting at a home on Bryant Avenue North near North 23rd Avenue, which is in Minneapolis' Hawthorne neighborhood.

Investigators say the 11-year-old victim was in her bedroom when a bullet shot from outside hit her. She was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment. Thankfully, she is expected to survive her injuries.

Minneapolis police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information on who may have fired the shots is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.