Man killed in shooting at St. Paul homeless encampment
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man died after being shot at a homeless encampment Sunday afternoon.
St. Paul fatal shooting
What we know:
According to St. Paul police, officers responded around 1:15 p.m. to an encampment at the Trout Brook Nature Sanctuary near Maryland Avenue East and Jackson Street.
Officers found a man inside a tent in the encampment with apparent gunshot wounds. The man was ultimately announced dead at the scene, police said.
No arrests have been made.
What we don't know:
It is not clear what led up to the shooting, but police say it is currently under investigation.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
What you can do:
Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 651-266-5650.
Big picture view:
This is the fifth homicide in St. Paul in 2025.
The Source: A press release from the St. Paul Police Department.