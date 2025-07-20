Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in shooting at St. Paul homeless encampment

By
Published  July 20, 2025 5:59pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

The Brief

    • A man died after a shooting at a homeless encampment in St. Paul Sunday afternoon.
    • The shooting happened on the 1200 block of Jackson Street.
    • No arrests have been made.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man died after being shot at a homeless encampment Sunday afternoon. 

St. Paul fatal shooting 

What we know:

According to St. Paul police, officers responded around 1:15 p.m. to an encampment at the Trout Brook Nature Sanctuary near Maryland Avenue East and Jackson Street.

Officers found a man inside a tent in the encampment with apparent gunshot wounds. The man was ultimately announced dead at the scene, police said. 

No arrests have been made. 

What we don't know:

It is not clear what led up to the shooting, but police say it is currently under investigation. 

The identity of the victim has not been released.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 651-266-5650.

Big picture view:

This is the fifth homicide in St. Paul in 2025. 

The Source: A press release from the St. Paul Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetySt. Paul