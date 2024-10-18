Man killed after rollover crash in St. Louis County

The Brief A 22-year-old man was killed after he rolled his car on Highway 21 in Pike Township on Thursday morning. The driver was the only occupant of the car at the time of the crash. The driver died at the scene of the crash.



What we know

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, around 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to a rollover crash in the 6300 block of Pike Township, which is north of Virginia.

At the scene, law enforcement found the driver of the vehicle, the sole occupant, dead inside the car, authorities said.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Anthony Hall of Virigina, Minnesota, was southbound on Highway 21 when he lost control. His car then rolled until it hit a tree in a ditch.

What we don't know

It is not known what caused Hall to lose control of his car.

Authorities say the crash is currently under investigation by the sheriff's office and the Minnesota State Patrol.