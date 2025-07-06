Man killed, another in custody after stabbing in Minneapolis

article

The Brief One man was fatally stabbed in Minneapolis Sunday evening. Another man is in custody in relation to the stabbing. Police have not said what led up to the stabbing.



One man is dead, and another is in custody after a stabbing in Minneapolis Sunday evening.

Fatal stabbing in Minneapolis

What we know:

Minneapolis police have confirmed that a man was fatally stabbed, and another is in custody.

What we don't know:

Police have not released more information.

It is not known what led up to the stabbing.

This is an ongoing situation. Check back for updates.