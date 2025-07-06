Man killed, another in custody after stabbing in Minneapolis
article
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One man is dead, and another is in custody after a stabbing in Minneapolis Sunday evening.
Fatal stabbing in Minneapolis
What we know:
Minneapolis police have confirmed that a man was fatally stabbed, and another is in custody.
What we don't know:
Police have not released more information.
It is not known what led up to the stabbing.
This is an ongoing situation. Check back for updates.
The Source: Minneapolis Police Department.