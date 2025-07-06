Expand / Collapse search

Man killed, another in custody after stabbing in Minneapolis

Published  July 6, 2025 8:10pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The scene of the stabbing in Minneapolis.  (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • One man was fatally stabbed in Minneapolis Sunday evening.
    • Another man is in custody in relation to the stabbing.
    • Police have not said what led up to the stabbing.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One man is dead, and another is in custody after a stabbing in Minneapolis Sunday evening. 

Fatal stabbing in Minneapolis 

What we know:

Minneapolis police have confirmed that a man was fatally stabbed, and another is in custody. 

What we don't know:

Police have not released more information. 

It is not known what led up to the stabbing. 

This is an ongoing situation. Check back for updates. 

The Source: Minneapolis Police Department. 

