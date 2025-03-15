Man hit and killed while walking on Highway 52 in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was hit and killed as he was walking on Highway 52 in St. Paul early Saturday morning.
What we know:
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a man driving a Subaru was traveling south on Highway 52 at Alabama Street around 2:15 a.m. when he hit a man walking in the roadway.
The man died at the scene, and was identified by authorities as 46-year-old Cher Vang.
Road conditions were wet at the time of the collision.
The driver was not injured.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not say why Vang was walking on the highway.
The state patrol did not mention any arrests that were made.
The Source: A crash report from Minnesota State Patrol.