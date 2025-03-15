Expand / Collapse search

Man hit and killed while walking on Highway 52 in St. Paul

By
Published  March 15, 2025 2:49pm CDT
Road incidents
The Brief

    • A 46-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a car while walking on Highway 52 Saturday morning.
    • The driver was traveling south on Highway 52 near Alabama Street in St. Paul around 2:15 a.m. when the collision happened.
    • The driver was not injured in the collision.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was hit and killed as he was walking on Highway 52 in St. Paul early Saturday morning. 

St. Paul man killed on Highway 52

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a man driving a Subaru was traveling south on Highway 52 at Alabama Street around 2:15 a.m. when he hit a man walking in the roadway. 

The man died at the scene, and was identified by authorities as 46-year-old Cher Vang. 

Road conditions were wet at the time of the collision. 

The driver was not injured. 

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say why Vang was walking on the highway. 

The state patrol did not mention any arrests that were made. 

The Source: A crash report from Minnesota State Patrol. 

