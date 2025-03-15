Man hit and killed while walking on Highway 52 in St. Paul

The Brief A 46-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a car while walking on Highway 52 Saturday morning. The driver was traveling south on Highway 52 near Alabama Street in St. Paul around 2:15 a.m. when the collision happened. The driver was not injured in the collision.



A man was hit and killed as he was walking on Highway 52 in St. Paul early Saturday morning.

St. Paul man killed on Highway 52

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a man driving a Subaru was traveling south on Highway 52 at Alabama Street around 2:15 a.m. when he hit a man walking in the roadway.

The man died at the scene, and was identified by authorities as 46-year-old Cher Vang.

Road conditions were wet at the time of the collision.

The driver was not injured.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say why Vang was walking on the highway.

The state patrol did not mention any arrests that were made.