Man fatally shot after fight in downtown Minneapolis

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Saturday night in Minneapolis.

According to police, at about 10:21 p.m., officers received a call about a shooting in the area of 8th Street South and Hennepin Avenue South. When they arrived, officers found a man lying in the street.

The man was transported to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Officials said they believe the incident began with a physical altercation between the victim and the suspect. The suspect shot the victim and then fled the scene in a car.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).