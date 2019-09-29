Man fatally shot after fight in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Saturday night in Minneapolis.
According to police, at about 10:21 p.m., officers received a call about a shooting in the area of 8th Street South and Hennepin Avenue South. When they arrived, officers found a man lying in the street.
The man was transported to the hospital where he died a short time later.
Officials said they believe the incident began with a physical altercation between the victim and the suspect. The suspect shot the victim and then fled the scene in a car.
No one is in custody. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).