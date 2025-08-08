Man fatally falls from tree while attempting to cut it down: Sheriff's Office

The Brief According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Dickman, 57, had been working to cut a tree down in sections roughly 37 feet in the air when a section previously cut unexpectedly swung. He then fell to the ground, and a portion of the tree landed on him. Dickman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.



Fatal fall from tree in Morrison County

What we know:

On Aug. 7, around 12:59 p.m., the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says it received reports that a man had fallen from a tree outside a residence in Pulaski Township – four miles east of Harding, Minnesota.

When emergency responders arrived, they learned Daniel Dickman, 57, of Hillman, Minnesota, had been working to cut a tree down in sections roughly 37 feet in the air.

During the task, one of the sections previously cut unexpectedly swung, striking the tree trunk and causing it to break, according to authorities. Dickman then fell to the ground, and a portion of the tree landed on him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

What they're saying:

"Our hearts go out to Mr. Dickman’s family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences and support to all who are grieving this sudden and devastating loss," said Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen in a statement. "We also want to recognize and sincerely thank all the emergency personnel who responded to this incident, as they worked with compassion and professionalism under difficult circumstances."