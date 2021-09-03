Man dies nearly 2 months after arson fire at Minneapolis house

A man hurt in a fire nearly two months ago in Minneapolis has passed away from his injuries, marking the city's sixth fire fatality this year, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

On June 10, a fire broke out at a home in the 3300 block of Emerson Ave N. When crews arrived, they found two injured men in an alley outside the home. Both were in serious condition, suffering from serious burns and smoke inhalation. An ambulance took them to the hospital.

One of the victims died on Thursday, according to the incident report.

Investigators determined the incident was arson and started on the home's back porch. Evidence showed an accelerant was used, the report stated.