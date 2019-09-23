Man dies at hospital after Sunday morning shooting in Minneapolis

A man died at the hospital Sunday hours after he was shot in the Near North neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police said shortly after 5 a.m., they received a ShotSpotter notification of shots fired on the 1800 block of Emerson Avenue North. They also received several 911 calls about possible shots fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a victim, identified as 29-year-old Samale Ahmed Barkhadle, with gunshot wounds.

Barkhadle was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where died later that day.

The police department’s homicide unit is investigating the deadly shooting. No one is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an electronic tip to CrimeStoppersMN.org.