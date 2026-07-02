Mother and 6-year-old son identified as victims in St. Paul death investigation

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The Brief St. Paul police released the names of the woman and boy found dead inside a St. Paul apartment on Wednesday. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified them as 33-year-old Kenneitha Parson and her 6-year-old son, Khalil Parson. No cause of death has been released.



St. Paul police identified the people found dead inside a Robert Street apartment as a woman and her 6-year-old child.

Kenneitha Parson, 33, and her son, 6-year-old Khalil Parson, were identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

Authorities have not released a cause of death for either of the victims.

READ MORE: 2 found dead inside St. Paul apartment, police investigating

2 found dead inside Robert Street apartment in St. Paul

The backstory:

Officers with the St. Paul Police Department said they responded to a requested welfare check in the 100 block of Robert Street South at about 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police then found the woman and her son dead inside an apartment unit.

Law enforcement officials say homicide investigators are working to determine what led to their deaths, but add that there is no threat to the public.

