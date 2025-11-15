Man dead, woman injured at St. Paul apartment complex after reported assault
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is dead, and a woman who called the police is recovering from injuries after a reported assault in St. Paul.
St. Paul apartment assault
What we know:
St. Paul police responded to a reported assault at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Westminister Street around 11:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.
Officers then found a man with lacerations to his head and back. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.
A woman who reported the assault was taken to the hospital for injuries and is expected to survive.
Police say there is no threat to the public and no arrests have been made.
What we don't know:
Police have not released details on what led to the stabbing.
The man's identity, along with an official cause of death, is expected to be released by officials at a later date.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the St. Paul Police Department.