Man dies after shooting at Savage, Minn. home

An early morning shooting left one man dead in Savage, Minnesota on Sunday.

Officers from the Savage Police Department responded around 2:49 a.m. on Sunday to the 14900 block of Oakcrest Circle on reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who they say had been shot at least once. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medical personnel.

Detectives and crime scene investigators took over the investigation, and they processed the scene, canvassed the area, and interviewed witnesses. Police say this is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the community.

The Hennepin County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity once the next of kin has been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation, and police have not given any further information.