Expand / Collapse search

Man in critical condition after being shot at a bus shelter in St. Paul

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 27, 2024 8:23pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

The shooting happened near Snelling Avenue North and Spruce Tree Drive in St. Paul.  (FOX 9)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is in critical condition after being shot at a bus shelter in St. Paul Saturday afternoon. 

According to Metro Transit Police, around 3:30 p.m., both Metro Transit and St. Paul police officers responded to reports of a shooting at a bus shelter near the intersection of Snelling Avenue North and Spruce Tree Drive. 

At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was then taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. 

Metro Transit Police is investigating, and no arrests have been made. 