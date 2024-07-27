Man in critical condition after being shot at a bus shelter in St. Paul

article

A man is in critical condition after being shot at a bus shelter in St. Paul Saturday afternoon.

According to Metro Transit Police, around 3:30 p.m., both Metro Transit and St. Paul police officers responded to reports of a shooting at a bus shelter near the intersection of Snelling Avenue North and Spruce Tree Drive.

At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was then taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Metro Transit Police is investigating, and no arrests have been made.