Man attacked woman and child before stealing car in Minnetonka: Charges

A suspect in a string of Twin Cities burglaries and car thefts has been charged, accused of attacking a woman and child before stealing a car at a Minnetonka home.

Romell Roshode Lewis, 21, is charged with one count each of first-degree carjacking, first-degree aggravated robbery and first-degree burglary for his alleged involvement in the attack.

According to charges out of Hennepin County, on the morning of Aug. 17, a woman returned home from grocery shopping when she saw a sedan with multiple men exit the vehicle and run toward the driveway.

The woman went into the garage and saw one of the men in the driver’s seat of her husband’s car, attempting to start it. She confronted them, and two people got out of the vehicle and began attacking her, dragging her away from the car.

She told her 13-year-old son to call the police and one of the men attacking her, identified as Lewis, went over to the child, shoved him to the ground, and dragged him while trying to grab his phone. He suffered scrapes on his body and suffered "physical pain," charges read.

While the men assaulted the woman and child, another one of the men got into the woman’s vehicle and drove away, almost hitting her in the process, according to court records.

Law enforcement believes the woman appeared to have been "chosen and followed back to her home" and the crime "displays a certain degree of sophistication."

Law enforcement was able to track the woman’s car via GPS to a Walgreens in Edina, but they left again after spotting authorities. The charges did not say whether the vehicle was recovered.

During the investigation, law enforcement reviewed a neighbor’s surveillance video, which captured the attack, and Walgreen's surveillance video and identified Lewis given the "distinctive hoodie" he was wearing that day, charges explained.

Authorities added Lewis is a suspect in several recent burglaries and car thefts in the Twin Cities.

The 21-year-old is currently not in custody.