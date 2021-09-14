Man charged in deadly shooting near Pennwood Market

article

A 21-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting near Pennwood Market last week, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

Tyreese Giles is charged with second-degree murder for the fatal encounter on Sept. 9.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded around 8 p.m. to the reported shooting in the 2100 block of Glenwood Avenue. They learned two men, including Giles, were being driven to Hennepin County Medical Center for injuries. The other man died from his gunshot wounds the next morning. Giles suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Surveillance cameras captured the shooting on video. After Giles shot the man, a witness fired back as Giles ran away. Investigators identified Giles as the shooter because when he arrived at the hospital just nine minutes after the incident, he was wearing the same clothing and shoes worn by the shooter in the video, the charges state.

Giles is in custody at Hennepin County Jail. His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.