2 injured in shooting near Pennwood Market in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Two men were seriously injured in a shooting near Pennwood Market in Minneapolis, according to Minneapolis police spokesman Garrett Parten.
Thursday night, officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired near the market in the 2100 block of Greenwood Avenue North.
Police learned two men were taken to the hospital in private vehicles. The men are in critical condition. Preliminary investigation links the two men to the shooting.
The case remains under investigation.
Advertisement