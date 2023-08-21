Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Fillmore County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Mower County
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Swift County, Washington County, Wright County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 9:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Fillmore County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County

Man charged after thefts from Golden Valley dealerships

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Golden Valley
FOX 9

FOX 9 - A man arrested over the weekend is now facing charges after deputies say he was behind the wheel of a stolen Camaro, as authorities investigated a string of luxury vehicle thefts in Golden Valley.

Thirty-three-year-old Brian Baragar, of Sandstone, Minnesota, is charged with fleeing a peace officer, damage to property, and receiving stolen property. Baragar was also previously charged with burglary related to a break-in at a Minnetonka dealership.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that Baragar was arrested after he was allegedly spotted behind the wheel of a stolen Porsche that was later found in north Minneapolis. The following morning, deputies tracked him down to a Wendy's parking lot, where he was driving a blue Camaro. According to the charges filed on Monday, that Camaro was one of the vehicles lifted from a Golden Valley dealership on August 15.

At the Wendy's, deputies used their squads to box him in. The charges state: "[Baragar] used the Camaro to repeatedly ram squads in an attempt to break free. An officer eventually pinned the Camaro against a tree, disabling it."

Even after getting stuck, deputies say Baragar kept spinning his tires and revving the engine. According to the charges, he had to be pulled from the driver's seat.

"The suspect in this case showed disregard for community members and law enforcement with his actions. We will continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners to apprehend criminals endangering our communities," said Sheriff Dawanna Witt in a statement last week.

The sheriff's office says Baragar is the primary suspect in the west metro car thefts. Deputies say he has 25 prior felony convictions and is currently on probation for another vehicle theft in Mille Lacs County in June 2022.