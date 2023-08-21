Man charged after thefts from Golden Valley dealerships

A man arrested over the weekend is now facing charges after deputies say he was behind the wheel of a stolen Camaro, as authorities investigated a string of luxury vehicle thefts in Golden Valley.

Thirty-three-year-old Brian Baragar, of Sandstone, Minnesota, is charged with fleeing a peace officer, damage to property, and receiving stolen property. Baragar was also previously charged with burglary related to a break-in at a Minnetonka dealership.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that Baragar was arrested after he was allegedly spotted behind the wheel of a stolen Porsche that was later found in north Minneapolis. The following morning, deputies tracked him down to a Wendy's parking lot, where he was driving a blue Camaro. According to the charges filed on Monday, that Camaro was one of the vehicles lifted from a Golden Valley dealership on August 15.

At the Wendy's, deputies used their squads to box him in. The charges state: "[Baragar] used the Camaro to repeatedly ram squads in an attempt to break free. An officer eventually pinned the Camaro against a tree, disabling it."

Even after getting stuck, deputies say Baragar kept spinning his tires and revving the engine. According to the charges, he had to be pulled from the driver's seat.

"The suspect in this case showed disregard for community members and law enforcement with his actions. We will continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners to apprehend criminals endangering our communities," said Sheriff Dawanna Witt in a statement last week.

The sheriff's office says Baragar is the primary suspect in the west metro car thefts. Deputies say he has 25 prior felony convictions and is currently on probation for another vehicle theft in Mille Lacs County in June 2022.