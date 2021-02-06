Man arrested after kidnapping in Brooklyn Park, Minn.

Police say a woman is safe and a man is in custody after a kidnapping Saturday afternoon.

Officers say they were called to Brooklyn Boulevard and County Road 81 just before 1 p.m. for the kidnapping. Witnesses told officers they saw a man in a car chasing another vehicle on the street when the vehicles stopped at the intersection.

At that point, witnesses said the man approached the vehicle, pulled out a handgun, and smashed the vehicle's windows. He then allegedly pulled the female victim out of the car and dragged her to his vehicle.

By the time officers were able to respond, police say the man had left the scene.

Later in the day, however, the vehicle was spotted in St. Paul but was again able to flee officers. But shortly after, it was spotted again in Fridley, where police chased the vehicle and used a PIT maneuver to stop the driver.

Officers were able to rescue the victim but the suspect ran away on foot. He was eventually taken into custody after police say he was found inside an abandoned school bus.