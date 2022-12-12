Expand / Collapse search
Man arrested after 4,200 gallons of diesel stolen from Tennessee gas station

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 1:51PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Digital Team
Rolando Javier Rodriguez-Denis article

Rolando Javier Rodriguez-Denis (Credit: Hendersonville Police)

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - Authorities said they have made at least one arrest after a group of thieves stole 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel from a gas station.

Hendersonville Police in Tennessee said the "large-scale" theft occurred on Nov. 13 on the 700 block of East Main Street.

The stolen diesel was valued at approximately $20,000.

Investigators said the band of thieves made multiple trips to the same gas station and fuel pump over the course of several hours. 

Image 1 of 2

Police released pictures of the tank and hoses used in the theft.  (Hendersonville Police)

They later identified one of the getaway vehicles in the theft and traced its registration number.

That led officers to one of the suspects, 25-year-old Rolando Javier Rodriguez-Denis. He was taken into custody for theft over $10,000 and vandalism over $1,000.

Rodriguez-Denis is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 

 