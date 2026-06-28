Cold Spring stabbing: Man dead, suspect held at Stearns County Jail

The Brief A man was killed in a stabbing Saturday evening in Cold Spring. Police say a suspect is in custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. The victim’s identity has not been released and the case is still under investigation.



Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a stabbing and another man was taken into custody in Cold Spring Saturday night.

Cold Spring fatal stabbing

What we know:

Officers were called just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the 400 block of 8th Avenue North for a reported assault. When they arrived, they found a man with a stab wound and tried lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a man at the residence was taken into custody, and is being held at the Stearns County Jail as they prepare formal charges. Authorities confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public following the stabbing.

Investigators have not yet released the name of the man who died, saying it will be shared after the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office makes a formal identification and notifies the victim’s family.

Investigation and next steps

Timeline:

The stabbing happened Saturday evening, with officers arriving just after 8:30 p.m. and quickly taking a suspect into custody. The Cold Spring/Richmond Police Department is leading the investigation, with help from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Avon Police Department, Cold Spring Fire Department Rescue and Mayo Ambulance.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and no further details are available at this time.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the victim or the suspect, and details about what led up to the stabbing have not been shared.