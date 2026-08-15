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Family mourns Hopkins daycare victims after deadly violence

By
FOX 9
Hopkins
Published August 15, 2026 5:25 PM CDT
Published August 15, 2026 5:25 PM CDT
Hopkins daycare deaths: Experts on hidden abuse
Hopkins daycare deaths: Experts on hidden abuse

Hopkins daycare deaths: Experts on hidden abuse

A Hopkins in-home daycare became the final scene of a tragedy that left four people dead, including a 7-year-old girl, after a man killed his wife, their daughter, and a 78-year-old woman before taking his own life. Investigators found no prior domestic violence record, but experts say that's not uncommon — many victims choose not to report abuse because they fear it could put them or their family in greater danger. FOX 9's Mike Manzoni has more. 

The Brief

    • Relatives of the Brown family have released a statement expressing grief following the deaths of three family members killed in a domestic violence incident at a Hopkins in-home daycare last week.
    • The daycare owner, 41-year-old Kristen Ann Brown, her daughter 7-year-old Evie Ann Brown, and 78-year-old Alice Anne Brown were killed last Wednesday by Kristen's husband.
    • The killings came as friends say Kristen was attempting to close the daycare and escape the relationship.

HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The relatives of the Brown family are sharing their grief after the devastating murders at a Hopkins daycare and a Burnsville home last week that have left the communities rattled.

Family releases statement

What they're saying:

In a statement released to media members through the Hopkins Police Department, a statement attributed to "the united families of Evie, Kristen, Alice and Nathan" reads:

"We are completely heartbroken and devastated over this tremendous loss and tragedy. Our families ask for time and privacy as we grieve. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the children and families of Brown Bear Daycare. The families of Brown Bear Daycare were and are so very loved and considered family."

The backstory:

Police say 41-year-old Kristen Ann Brown, 7-year-old Evie Ann Brown, and 78-year-old Alice Anne Brown were all killed last Wednesday in an act of domestic violence by Kristen's husband Nathan.

Kristen and Evie were killed at the Brown Bear Daycare on Tyler Avenue North in Hopkins. A parent arriving to drop off their child apparently stumbled on the violence unfolding and called 911. The parent was able to get some of the children inside the home to safety.

Search warrants sheds light on Hopkins daycare killings
Search warrants sheds light on Hopkins daycare killings

Search warrants sheds light on Hopkins daycare killings

News details have emerged from a search warrant from the Hopkins daycare killings. FOX 9's Karen Scullin has more. 

Vigil planned for victims

Dig deeper:

On Thursday, FOX 9 learned there had been no past reports of domestic violence involving the suspect. However, a friend told FOX 9 and court documents state that the daycare owner, Kristen Ann Brown, planned to close the daycare as she looked to escape the relationship. Police also said that the suspect had been living with his mother, Alice Brown, in Burnsville prior to the murders.

The friend told FOX 9 Kristen had to close the daycare because the suspect owned the house.

Local perspective:

The City of Hopkins will hold a vigil on Monday starting at 6:30 p.m. to honor Kristen and Evie. The vigil will be held at the Downtown Park in Hopkins (40 9th Avenue South).

HopkinsCrime and Public Safety