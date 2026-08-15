Cass County Sheriff warns residents after bears enter homes, roam campground

The Brief The Cass County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a rise in bear encounters, including bears entering homes, tents, and vehicles while searching for food. Multiple incidents have been reported, including three bears entering occupied homes, a bear entering a campground tent, vehicle collisions, and bears repeatedly visiting residential properties. Sheriff Bryan Welk says most bear encounters can be prevented by restricting bears' access to food sources.



The Cass County Sheriff has issued a warning as officials say bears have been getting a little too comfortable around people in the county with incidents of the bears entering homes and going into tents seeking food.

Bear problems in Cass County

What we know:

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says it and other local law enforcement agencies have recently responded to an increase in bear activity and encounters between bears and people in the area.

Reported incidents include:

Three separate incidents involving bears entering occupied homes.

A bear entering a tent at a campground.

Motor vehicle crashes involving bears.

Bears getting into garbage or attempting to access garbage.

A bear damaging a vehicle while attempting to get into a rear tonneau cover.

Bears repeatedly hanging around residential properties while searching for available food sources.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not provide dates or locations for the incidents.

Sheriff issues recommendations

What they're saying:

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk said most bear encounters can be prevented by restricting access to food. Welk asked the public to take precautions to prevent bears from becoming accustomed to human presence or residential property.

"These incidents are a reminder that bears are opportunistic animals and will quickly take advantage of easily accessible food," the sheriff's post reads. "Once a bear finds a reliable food source, it may return to the same location and become increasingly comfortable around people."

What you can do:

To reduce the chances of a bear interaction, the sheriff is advising residents to:

Secure garbage in a bear-resistant container or keep it in a secure building until collection day.

Remove bird feeders, especially during periods of increased bear activity. Bears are attracted to both bird seeds and the food beneath feeders.

Do not leave pet food outside.

Clean outdoor grills and cooking areas thoroughly after use.

Keep windows and doors closed and secured when not occupied.

Do not leave food, coolers or other attractants outside overnight.

Secure food and other attractants when camping.

Avoid intentionally feeding or approaching bears.

The sheriff says you should never approach, corner, chase, or attempt to photograph a bear. If a bear is repeatedly entering a home, vehicle, or other structure, or displaying aggressive or unusual behavior, you should contact law enforcement.