Man, 29, charged in Minneapolis restaurant shooting that injured 2 people

article

A 29-year-old man is facing several felony charges in connection to an Uptown diner shooting that injured two people earlier in the month.

According to the charging documents, on Feb. 9, Minneapolis police responded to reports of a shooting inside the Breakfast Klub restaurant on the 1300 block of Lagoon Avenue. At the scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds.

Officers said the incident stemmed from a verbal altercation between 29-year-old Jody Bady and a group of people who entered the restaurant. Surveillance video shows Brady get up from a table, walk over to four men and start talking, charges say.

Brady then walked past the men toward the door and brandished a firearm. He then allegedly pointed the firearm at the group and fired several shots directly into the restaurant. The men ran towards the back of the restaurant while other customers ducked for cover, according to charging documents.

Police are still working to determine the motive of the shooting but said, "Investigators are aware that some parties involved in this altercation are confirmed members of criminal street gangs," the complaint reads.

Prosecutors charged Bady with four counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of an illegible person in possession of ammunition or a firearm. Bady is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon.