Mall of America terror plot: Twin Cities teen charged in alleged planned attack

The Brief Federal authorities arrested and charged 18-year-old Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud in an alleged plot targeting the Mall of America. Prosecutors say Mohamud planned an Oct. 24 attack and sent a link to the Hmong Arts Celebration at the mall. The FBI said Mohamud had been on its radar since 2024 and Mall of America said security remains its top priority.



Federal authorities say they stopped an alleged terrorist plot targeting the Mall of America and a Hmong cultural festival set for Oct. 24.

Federal case outlines the alleged plot

What we know:

Federal authorities say Mohamud was born in the U.S., lives in the Twin Cities and had been on the FBI's radar since 2024. Charging documents say investigators found messages in which he swore allegiance to ISIS and discussed his desire to kill people who were not Muslim.

On Oct. 24 at the Mall of America, federal prosecutors say Mohamud planned to carry out an attack. Federal officials say he targeted the mall because it is owned by a Jewish family and also planned to target a Hmong festival there that day.

A confidential informant asked Mohamud over a messaging app, "WHY THIS DAY? BIG GATHERING?"

Mohamud replied, "Yeah its a bunch of Asians, Chinese, Vietnamese and other non-believers celebrating." He then sent a link to the Hmong Arts Celebration at the mall, according to federal prosecutors.

Festival leaders and the mall respond

Dig deeper:

Organizers describe the Hmong Arts Celebration at the Mall of America as a family-friendly cultural festival highlighting the richness and diversity of Hmong heritage. Prosecutors say that a public gathering became part of the alleged target on Oct. 24.

Organizers say the Hmong Arts Celebration is in its second year and is built around bringing people together through arts and culture. The alleged plot put that event in the spotlight along with the mall's broader security response.

In a statement, event organizer Lue Thao said, "It was heartbreaking and emotional to hear the news of the alleged planned attack at the Mall Of America."

In a statement, Mall of America said, "The safety and security of everyone who visits and works at the Mall Of America has always been our highest priority."

"We maintain multiple layers of security, both visible and behind the scenes, and we will continue to work closely with local, state and federal law enforcement partners."

Lou Thao's full statement can be read below:

"It was heartbreaking and emotional to hear the news of the alleged planned attack at Mall of America. As a community member and organizer preparing to bring our Hmong Arts Celebration back on October 24, it was especially difficult to learn about such a serious, alleged threat involving a place where so many families and communities gather.



"The vision of the Hmong Arts Celebration has always been to create a unified space for Hmong artists to express their art and bring people of all backgrounds together.



"I am incredibly grateful to the FBI, local law enforcement and everyone involved in preventing what could have been a devastating tragedy. I also appreciate the Mall of America team for their prompt communication and coordination regarding security and our upcoming event.



"While this news is frightening, we don't want fear and uncertainty to overshadow the positive work happening within our community. Moments like these remind us why creating spaces that bring people together through arts and culture is so important. We hope people will continue supporting the artists, organizations and community members working to create these opportunities for future generations.



"At its core, the Hmong Arts Celebration is about creating a space for Hmong artists to express their creativity, celebrate their culture, and bring people of all backgrounds together through arts and culture."