Mall of America hosts 1,000 Ryans for self-proclaimed roller coaster world record

The Brief 1,000 people named Ryan gathered at Mall of America for a record-setting roller coaster ride on Friday, July 24. The event, called "Ryde the Ryan Coaster," was hosted by Ryan Meetup and featured Ryans from around the world. The roller-coaster ride was not officially recognized by Guinness World Records, but participants claimed a self-proclaimed record.



Mall of America was packed with Ryans from across the globe as they aimed to make history riding the newly dubbed Ryan Coaster.

Ryans gather for a record-setting ride at Mall of America

What we know:

On Friday, July 24, 1,000 people named Ryan came together at Mall of America for "Ryde the Ryan Coaster," an event created in partnership with Ryan Meetup. The goal was to set a record for the most people with the same first name to consecutively ride a roller coaster.

The festivities started in the "Rytunda," where Ryans mingled and a few lucky participants were Slimed, a classic Nickelodeon honor. Organizers also presented a special trophy to the Farthest Traveling Ryan, a Marine who journeyed from Hawaii for the event.

The group then made its way to Nickelodeon Universe, where the Pepsi Orange Streak was temporarily renamed the Ryan Coaster. Every Ryan rode for free, cheered on by friends, family and non-Ryans.

The backstory:

Ryan Meetup, a not-for-profit group, organized the event as part of its mission to unite people named Ryan through nationwide gatherings. While the record attempt was not verified by Guinness World Records, organizers said no one has ever gathered this many Ryans for a consecutive roller-coaster ride.

The event was designed to be a fun, community-focused celebration, bringing together Ryans from all walks of life for an unforgettable evening.

Why you should care:

The event showcased the power of community and creative gatherings, drawing attention to how a shared name can bring people together in unique ways. It also put Minnesota in the spotlight for hosting such a quirky and memorable celebration.

The Ryans who participated now hold a self-proclaimed world record, adding a new chapter to the Mall of America’s history of hosting one-of-a-kind events.

Ryan event at Target Field

Local perspective:

The Mall of America wasn't the only place for a large gathering of Ryans. The Minnesota Twins hosted the Athletics Saturday night at Target Field, and hundreds of Ryans attended the game to celebrate their namesake.

The Twins could've even leaned into the event with starting pitcher Joe Ryan, but it wasn't his turn in the rotation to pitch. Catcher Ryan Jeffers also didn't play. Shortstop Ryan Kreidler did play, and went 1-for-3 as the Twins beat the Athletics 2-0.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if or when Guinness World Records will consider officially recognizing the Ryans’ roller coaster ride, or if another group will try to break their self-proclaimed record in the future.