Make your own fruit butter with this easy recipe from Serious Jam

Use your favorite local fruit to create a butter you can enjoy all winter long. Whether its pears or crabapples, you can make pretty much any fruit into a delicious butter or jam.

Serious Jam owner Heidi Skoog joined the Buzz with her recipe for a hands-off fruit butter. Check out her recipe below. For more canning tips and classes visit SeriousJams.com

Hands-off Fruit Butter Recipe

What you need

Pears, Apples, or Chestnut Crabapples (any amount)

Cane sugar, brown sugar, or maple syrup

Fresh squeezed lemon juice

Apple cider, tea, wine or just water

Spices you might like - cinnamon, clove, cardamom, vanilla

Kitchen scale

Food mill or food processor

Shallow casserole dish, roasting pan or similar

Clean jars and lids to store the fruit butter in. If you’d like to freeze it, use a straight sided jar

Directions

