Major Interstate 494 closure set for this weekend: What you need to know

Published  May 27, 2025 12:59pm CDT
Aerial shot of I-494 (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • I-494 will close between Hwy 100 and Hwy 77 for the weekend. The closure is the first of three weekend highway closures in June.
    • Drivers will be detoured to Hwy 62.
    • Closures are also set for Portland and France avenues.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Construction will shut down Interstate 494 in Bloomington this weekend.

It's the first in a series of weekend closures for the highway construction project in June.

I-494 closed this weekend

What we know:

Interstate 494 will be closed between Highway 100 and Highway 77 starting Friday night through Monday morning.

  • Closure: I-494 between Highway 100 and Highway 77 in Bloomington
  • Start: Friday, May 30 at 10 p.m.
  • Ends: Monday, June 2 at 5 a.m.

Detour route:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is telling drivers to use Highway 62 as a detour.

Eastbound detour

Three weekend closures planned for June

What's next:

This weekend's closure is the first of three scheduled for June. Each closure will begin at 10 p.m. on Friday and wrap up by 5 a.m. on Monday.

  • Friday, May 30 to Monday, June 2: I-494 closed in both directions between Hwy 100 and Hwy 77
  • Friday, June 6 to Monday, June 9: I-494 closed in both directions between Hwy 100 and I-35W
  • Friday, June 20 to Monday, June 23: I-494 eastbound closed between Hwy 100 and I-35W. Westbound is closed between Hwy 77 and Hwy 100. I-35W is closed in both directions between I-494 and Hwy 62.

Portland Ave. and France Ave. closures

The other side:

Along with the highway closure, a section of Portland Avenue is scheduled to shut down Friday morning at 5 a.m. for a long-term closure.

The street will close in both directions at the overpass over I-494, between 77th Street and American Boulevard. The closure is slated to last until Monday, Oct. 27.

Lane closures are also scheduled along France Avenue near the I-494 overpass starting Friday through mid-August:

  • Southbound France Ave. is reduced to two lanes between 76th St. and American Blvd.
  • Northbound France Ave. is reduced to one lane between American Blvd. and 76th St.
  • Southbound Penne Ave. is reduced to two lanes between 76th St. and American Blvd.
  • Northbound Penn Ave. is reduced to one lane between American Blvd. and 76th St.

A number of ramp closures are also planned to take effect in the coming weeks along I-494. Click here for more information.

