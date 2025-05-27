Major Interstate 494 closure set for this weekend: What you need to know

article

The Brief I-494 will close between Hwy 100 and Hwy 77 for the weekend. The closure is the first of three weekend highway closures in June. Drivers will be detoured to Hwy 62. Closures are also set for Portland and France avenues.



Construction will shut down Interstate 494 in Bloomington this weekend.

It's the first in a series of weekend closures for the highway construction project in June.

I-494 closed this weekend

What we know:

Interstate 494 will be closed between Highway 100 and Highway 77 starting Friday night through Monday morning.

Closure: I-494 between Highway 100 and Highway 77 in Bloomington

Start: Friday, May 30 at 10 p.m.

Ends: Monday, June 2 at 5 a.m.

Detour route:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is telling drivers to use Highway 62 as a detour.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Eastbound detour

Three weekend closures planned for June

What's next:

This weekend's closure is the first of three scheduled for June. Each closure will begin at 10 p.m. on Friday and wrap up by 5 a.m. on Monday.

Friday, May 30 to Monday, June 2: I-494 closed in both directions between Hwy 100 and Hwy 77

Friday, June 6 to Monday, June 9: I-494 closed in both directions between Hwy 100 and I-35W

Friday, June 20 to Monday, June 23: I-494 eastbound closed between Hwy 100 and I-35W. Westbound is closed between Hwy 77 and Hwy 100. I-35W is closed in both directions between I-494 and Hwy 62.

Portland Ave. and France Ave. closures

The other side:

Along with the highway closure, a section of Portland Avenue is scheduled to shut down Friday morning at 5 a.m. for a long-term closure.

The street will close in both directions at the overpass over I-494, between 77th Street and American Boulevard. The closure is slated to last until Monday, Oct. 27.

Lane closures are also scheduled along France Avenue near the I-494 overpass starting Friday through mid-August:

Southbound France Ave. is reduced to two lanes between 76th St. and American Blvd.

Northbound France Ave. is reduced to one lane between American Blvd. and 76th St.

Southbound Penne Ave. is reduced to two lanes between 76th St. and American Blvd.

Northbound Penn Ave. is reduced to one lane between American Blvd. and 76th St.

A number of ramp closures are also planned to take effect in the coming weeks along I-494. Click here for more information.