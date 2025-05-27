Major Interstate 494 closure set for this weekend: What you need to know
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Construction will shut down Interstate 494 in Bloomington this weekend.
It's the first in a series of weekend closures for the highway construction project in June.
I-494 closed this weekend
What we know:
Interstate 494 will be closed between Highway 100 and Highway 77 starting Friday night through Monday morning.
- Closure: I-494 between Highway 100 and Highway 77 in Bloomington
- Start: Friday, May 30 at 10 p.m.
- Ends: Monday, June 2 at 5 a.m.
Detour route:
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is telling drivers to use Highway 62 as a detour.
Eastbound detour
Three weekend closures planned for June
What's next:
This weekend's closure is the first of three scheduled for June. Each closure will begin at 10 p.m. on Friday and wrap up by 5 a.m. on Monday.
- Friday, May 30 to Monday, June 2: I-494 closed in both directions between Hwy 100 and Hwy 77
- Friday, June 6 to Monday, June 9: I-494 closed in both directions between Hwy 100 and I-35W
- Friday, June 20 to Monday, June 23: I-494 eastbound closed between Hwy 100 and I-35W. Westbound is closed between Hwy 77 and Hwy 100. I-35W is closed in both directions between I-494 and Hwy 62.
Portland Ave. and France Ave. closures
The other side:
Along with the highway closure, a section of Portland Avenue is scheduled to shut down Friday morning at 5 a.m. for a long-term closure.
The street will close in both directions at the overpass over I-494, between 77th Street and American Boulevard. The closure is slated to last until Monday, Oct. 27.
Lane closures are also scheduled along France Avenue near the I-494 overpass starting Friday through mid-August:
- Southbound France Ave. is reduced to two lanes between 76th St. and American Blvd.
- Northbound France Ave. is reduced to one lane between American Blvd. and 76th St.
- Southbound Penne Ave. is reduced to two lanes between 76th St. and American Blvd.
- Northbound Penn Ave. is reduced to one lane between American Blvd. and 76th St.
A number of ramp closures are also planned to take effect in the coming weeks along I-494. Click here for more information.