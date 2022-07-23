Minneapolis Police seek public's help to find missing 10-year-old girl

article

Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help to find a 10-year-old girl who went missing from her foster home in Minneapolis’s Near North neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Minneapolis Police say Majestii Newsom, 10, was last seen on Thursday at 7 a.m. Newsom is a Black female, four feet tall, approximately 80 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Investigators say she was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts.

Newsom’s foster home is on the the 1500 block of Queen Ave North. She is also familiar with the 1600 block of Thomas Avenue North.

Anyone who sees Majestii Newsom or who knows her location is encouraged to call 911 immediately.