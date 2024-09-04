Madeline Kingsbury case: Evidence reviewed during hearing ahead of trial of Adam Fravel

The Brief Adam Fravel, accused of first-degree murder in the death of Madeline Kingsbury, is set to face trial starting October 7 in Blue Earth County, Minnesota. Fravel, the father of Kingsbury's two children, was arrested on June 7, 2023. Kingsbury went missing in late March 2023, prompting extensive community searches. The trial's pre-trial hearing discussed evidence admissibility and whether cameras will be allowed in the courtroom.



One of Minnesota's highest-profile murder cases is set to go to trial in just one month.

Adam Fravel, the southern Minnesota man accused of first-degree murder in the death of Madeline Kingsbury, will face trial starting October 7 in Blue Earth County, Minnesota, following a change of venue due to pre-trial publicity.

Timeline

Kingsbury was first reported missing in late March 2023, and her disappearance prompted extensive community searches that gripped Winona for months.

Fravel, the father of Kingsbury's two children, was arrested on June 7, 2023 , the same night Kingsbury's body was found wrapped in a bedsheet in a wooded area near Mabel, Minnesota.

Two days later, Fravel was charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

On June 25, 2023, Kingsbury is laid to rest during a memorial service.

A judge granted the venue change for the trial in June 2024, ultimately deciding to move the case from Winona County to Blue Earth County.

Wednesday's hearing

Fravel has denied involvement, but new court documents reveal a troubled history, including allegations of domestic abuse.

During a two-day pre-trial hearing that concluded on Wednesday, witnesses recounted incidents between Fravel and Kingsbury, including one in September 2021 where Fravel allegedly choked her and made a remark referencing Gabby Petito, an online influencer who was killed by her finance that same month. In court documents, Fravel said the Petito reference was a joke.

The hearing also focused on what evidence will be admissible during the trial, including potential testimonies and whether cameras will be allowed in the courtroom – a decision that has yet to be made.

Both the prosecution and defense oppose having cameras in court, though a request has been made by FOX 9.

The trial's start date in Mankato remains set for October 7.