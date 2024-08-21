Madeline Kingsbury case: Adam Fravel murder trial location chosen

A location has been set for the trial of Adam Fravel, who is accused of murdering Madeline Kingsbury in June 2023 after her body was found.

What we know

A Winona County judge has granted Fravel's motion to move his murder trial in the death of Madeline Kingsbury out of Winona County.

A court filing states that, "after careful consideration, the court finds that Blue Earth County is best positioned to ensure the impartiality required for a fair trial and is well-suited to accommodate this Winona County case."

Fravel is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kingsbury after a months-long search. Fravel was arrested hours after the discovery, and charged two days later on June 9, 2023.

Judge Nancy Buytendorp previously granted Fravel's motion to change his trial's venue, citing pre-trial publicity and community involvement in the case as reasons to move it out of Winona County, according to court documents.

"Considering the extensive pretrial publicity and the substantial involvement of the Winona community in this case, a change of venue is warranted. The Defendant's motion for such a change is hearby granted," Buytendrop wrote in her motion. "It is evident to this court that a fair trial cannot be ensured within this county."

In January, Fravel's attorneys filed motions to dismiss the case and move the trial.

In briefings filed in May, Fravel's legal team said it commissioned a survey that showed the vast majority of Winona County residents (89%) were aware of the case and, of that group, 74% had "formed an opinion that [Fravel] caused the death of Madeline Kingsbury."

In response, the prosecution pointed to the decision in the Derek Chauvin trial for the murder of George Floyd – which was not moved out of Hennepin County.

Looking ahead

Pre-trial hearings will be held at the Winona County Courthouse, beginning on Sept. 3, 2024, court records show.