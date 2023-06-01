Child dies after falling off bike in Farmington, Minnesota

article

A 13-year-old boy fell off his bike and died in Farmington, Minnesota, on Saturday.

According to the Farmington Police Department, officers and firefighters at 8:12 p.m. on May 27 responded to the intersection of 224th Street West and Canova Court in Farmington on a report of a person who had fallen off a bike and was injured.

First responders administered aid to the child, identified as Madden McKean, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"By all accounts, Madden was an extraordinary young man that touched the lives of everyone he met. Our thoughts are with his family and friends, and anyone else affected by this horrific event," Chief of Police Gary Rutherford said in a press release.

A Go Fund Me page organized to help Madden's family pay for funeral costs says he is "so very loved." It has raised more than $45,000 in the past four days. Meanwhile, Madden's classmates have designed and organized a T-shirt fundraiser where 100% of the proceeds will be given to his family. A memorial has also been set up along 224th Street West in Farmington.

A memorial for Madden McKean, who died in a bike accident in Farmington, Minnesota, on May 27, 2023. (FOX 9)

The Farmington Police Department and Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the incident. No other details were released.