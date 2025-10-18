Annunciation shooting survivor Lydia Kaiser: 'I don't want to let the shooter win'

article

Lydia Kaiser, an 8th grade girl who survived the Annunciation Church and School mass shooting, thanked everyone who offered love and support throughout her healing journey.

Lydia Kaiser shares update

What they're saying:

A GoFundMe set up for Lydia Kaiser's benefit shared a statement directly from her:

"Thank you all for supporting me, I’m doing OK. I’ve been allowed to return to school which is great because I missed my friends and it was hard to miss out on so much. I still can’t play sports but I’ve been cheering on my friends and running the scoreboard.

"I get tired more than usual but I’m not really getting headaches like I used to.

"My hair is starting to grow back and it looks fuzzy where they shaved it off for my surgery. I hope it grows back before I start high school. I don’t think it will grow that fast though.

"I’m so sad for Harper’s sister and Fletcher’s siblings. Sometimes I think I’m going to wake up from a dream even though I know what happened is real.

"It’s so hard to believe I actually got shot, and other kids did too. It makes me angry but I don’t want to let the shooter win.

"This is my last year at Annunciation. I’ve been going there my whole life and it’s like my home and my family.

"I’m going to do everything I can to enjoy my 8th grade year. Thank you so much for your prayers and for all your love and support."

Lydia's journey

Lydia was one of the victims injured in the Annunciation school shooting, and underwent surgery to have a piece of her skull removed to let her brain swell and heal.

Lydia was injured while protecting her friend during the shooting.

On her road to recovery, her family offered an update in mid-September saying she had begun sharing "small moments of normalcy" that included being released and having meals at home again.

The GoFundMe adds that Lydia's father, Harry, is a gym teacher at the school and stayed with the children in the church until they were reunited with their families. Meanwhile, Lydia was injured while protecting her friend during the shooting.

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, a nonprofit formed in response to the 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas, previously announced it would be awarding Lydia its National Student Heroism Award, which also includes a scholarship.

"The actions of this young lady were nothing short of heroic. There is no question that her selflessness and dedication to her friends and peers, manifested that day into her brave action to risk her own life to protect another student from gunfire... Lydia faced the danger in a display of heroism that will not be forgotten," said Daniel Chapin, the founder of the nonprofit, in a provided statement.

Annunciation mass shooting

The backstory:

The shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to a search warrant, Minneapolis police say the total victim count is up to 30.

One victim had injures not from gunfire.

A total of 29 people were injured from gunfire.

Three adults were injured by gunfire, and 26 juveniles were injured.

Two students were killed

Police say as the investigation continued, investigators learned of victims who were brought to hospitals on their own.

Several additional victims had wounds from shrapnel that were not discovered until after the incident.