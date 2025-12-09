Minnesota weather: Snow totals so far, light snow expected overnight
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The first major snowstorm of the season in Minnesota brought messy roads, with the snow expected to begin again overnight.
Snow totals
By the numbers:
(FOX 9)
Snow fell from the afternoon well into the evening. We are currently in a lull from the snow, but light snow is expected later Tuesday night.
Here are snow totals so far from across the Twin Cities:
- Coon Rapids: 4.6 inches
- Rosemount: 4.6 inches
- St. Stephen: 4.5 inches
- Ramsay: 4.5 inches
- Buffalo: 3.4 inches
- Eden Prairie: 3 inches
- Burnsville: 3 inches
Snow expected overnight into Wednesday morning
What's next:
The snow has stopped, for now. Temperatures are starting to rise a bit during this lull of snow. Another band of flurries is expected later Tuesday night into the overnight, making for a more difficult early morning commute.