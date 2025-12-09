Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Snow totals so far, light snow expected overnight

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  December 9, 2025 10:19pm CST
Winter Weather
How roads, Minnesotans are faring during snowstorm

FOX 9 has team coverage during the first major winter snowstorm of the season. Roads are quieting, and so is snow the snow.

The Brief

    • Minnesota's first major snowstorm of the season brought difficult driving conditions and accumulating snow.
    • The northern part of the Twin Cities received more snow.
    • Light snow is expected to return later overnight into Wednesday morning.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The first major snowstorm of the season in Minnesota brought messy roads, with the snow expected to begin again overnight. 

Snow totals 

By the numbers:

Snow fell from the afternoon well into the evening. We are currently in a lull from the snow, but light snow is expected later Tuesday night. 

Here are snow totals so far from across the Twin Cities: 

  • Coon Rapids: 4.6 inches 
  • Rosemount: 4.6 inches 
  • St. Stephen: 4.5 inches 
  • Ramsay: 4.5 inches 
  • Buffalo: 3.4 inches 
  • Eden Prairie: 3 inches 
  • Burnsville: 3 inches 

Snow expected overnight into Wednesday morning

What's next:

The snow has stopped, for now. Temperatures are starting to rise a bit during this lull of snow. Another band of flurries is expected later Tuesday night into the overnight, making for a more difficult early morning commute. 

