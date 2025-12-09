Minnesota weather: Snow totals so far, light snow expected overnight

The Brief Minnesota's first major snowstorm of the season brought difficult driving conditions and accumulating snow. The northern part of the Twin Cities received more snow. Light snow is expected to return later overnight into Wednesday morning.



The first major snowstorm of the season in Minnesota brought messy roads, with the snow expected to begin again overnight.

Snow totals

By the numbers:

Snow fell from the afternoon well into the evening. We are currently in a lull from the snow, but light snow is expected later Tuesday night.

Here are snow totals so far from across the Twin Cities:

Coon Rapids: 4.6 inches

Rosemount: 4.6 inches

St. Stephen: 4.5 inches

Ramsay: 4.5 inches

Buffalo: 3.4 inches

Eden Prairie: 3 inches

Burnsville: 3 inches

Snow expected overnight into Wednesday morning

What's next:

The snow has stopped, for now. Temperatures are starting to rise a bit during this lull of snow. Another band of flurries is expected later Tuesday night into the overnight, making for a more difficult early morning commute.