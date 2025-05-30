Semi carrying ammunition strikes wall in Lowry Hill Tunnel leading to closure

The Brief The Lowry Hill Tunnel on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis is currently shutdown due a serious crash. A semi-truck carrying ammunition struck a wall in the tunnel and rolled over. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



A semi-truck hauling ammunition struck a wall in the Lowry Hill Tunnel and rolled over Friday morning.

Interstate 94 is closed in both directions from Hennepin Avenue to Interstate 394 due to the crash.

Lowry Hill Tunnel crash

Image 1 of 4 ▼ An ammunition truck crashed into the wall of the Lowry Hill tunnel in Minneapolis on Friday. (MnDOT)

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just before 11 a.m. a semi-truck carrying ammunition was traveling westbound on I-94 when it struck the wall of the Lowry Hill Tunnel and rolled over.

Authorities say that damage and debris went into the eastbound lanes of traffic, outside the east end of the tunnel.

The driver of the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and no other vehicles were involved, law enforcement said.

The tunnel is currently closed in both directions for investigation and clean-up.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say how the semi-truck crashed into the wall of the tunnel.