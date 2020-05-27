Incident report: Floyd was 'unresponsive' while handcuffed by MPD, 'pulseless' in ambulance

George Floyd was “unresponsive” and “pulseless” in the ambulance before he was pronounced dead at Hennepin County Medical Center Monday night, according to an off-duty Minneapolis Firefighter’s account.

An incident report filed by the Minneapolis Fire Department said there was an “off-duty firefighter who had witnessed the end of the struggle and witnessed the pt go from struggling to unresponsive on the ground while handcuffed and subdued by PD.”

Floyd died at the hospital after he was detained by Minneapolis police officers near the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue South Monday night. A video taken by a bystander showed one of the officers, now identified as Derek Chauvin, pinning Floyd to the ground and pressing his knee into his neck as Floyd repeatedly says, “I can’t breathe.” Four police officers were fired in relation to the incident. Protesters clashed with officers Tuesday afternoon and evening outside the department's 3rd precinct.

According to the report, the off-duty firefighter got into the ambulance with two EMS crew members. The incident report says the firefighter helped treat “an unresponsive, pulseless” male.

The report says medics in the ambulance performed several pulse checks, but found Floyd had none, even after a shock.

The fire department’s report said the firefighter was cleared from the scene at 9:23 p.m. Floyd’s time of death is listed as 9:25 p.m. at Hennepin Healthcare.

His cause of death has yet to be determined. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner, the BCA and the FBI are conducting the testing and investigation.

The four officers involved were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department.