Logan Sampson reported missing in New Prague: Mother speaks out

The Brief Logan Sampson, a 2019 Lakeville North graduate, is missing in New Prague. Community volunteers and emergency responders are actively searching using a drone, helicopter, and ground teams. Logan has a history of seizures, and his family fears he may be in medical distress.



Community members in New Prague are coming together to find 24-year-old Logan Sampson, who has been missing since early Sunday morning.

Logan Sampson reported missing

What we know:

Sampson is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and black jogger pants. He was captured on his home ring doorbell camera letting a dog out, before disappearing over the weekend.

On Monday, search efforts included over 100 volunteers who used Holy Trinity Church as their headquarters.

"Friends, family, just wonderful people from New Prague and beyond have come to help search," Logan’s mother Nicole Tietz told FOX 9. "I think people just feel helpless."

Logan Sampson search updates

What they're saying:

Searchers have found a shoe print that could be linked to him. Meanwhile, Logan’s phone battery has apparently died.

Logan Sampson’s health

Logan’s mother, Nicole Tietz, says her son has experienced two seizures in the last two years. The last seizure happened about two weeks ago.

"He’s never taken off like this before, so it’s mind-boggling," Tietz said.

Logan’s family says there is no reason to believe he would hurt himself, and he does not have access to guns. However, they say recent seizures have made Logan more forgetful, and they’re worried he may now be in medical distress.