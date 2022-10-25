Lawn tractor leads to fire at church shed in Stearns County

Officials in Stearns County say a storage shed at the Holy Cross Church in the townsite of Marty, caught fire on Saturday.

Witnesses called the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center saying there was smoke coming from the roof of a storage shed at the church at 10651 County Road 8. When officials got on the scene, they saw smoke and the garage doors charred.

Officials say it appears the fire started near a lawn tractor that was recently started and then moved. The contents of the storage shed are said to be a total loss.

The Kimball Fire Department along with crews from the Watkins Fire Department and Rockville Fire Department responded to the scene.