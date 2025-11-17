Law requires Minnesota taxing authorities to hold public input meetings

The Brief 2026 proposed property tax notices are rolling out across Minnesota. The notices include preliminary amounts. Truth-in-taxation meetings take place between late November and December.



Truth-in-taxation notices are hitting mailboxes across Minnesota in November.

But taxpayers still have time to ask questions and engage with local taxing authorities before final levy decisions are made.

Still time to ask questions

By the numbers:

The Minnesota Department of Revenue released preliminary data that shows up to a 6.9% increase in property tax levies.

What they're saying:

The Minnesota Center for Fiscal Excellence’s executive director said at this point in the year and process, the best way for taxpayers to try to lower the final bill is to get engaged and ask questions about levy decisions.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue said an avenue for public input before the end of the year is attending a truth-in-taxation meeting.

Required by law:

The revenue department said meetings to discuss the levy and allow public comment are required by law for cities with populations over 500, counties, school districts, regional library authorities, and certain special taxing districts.

So, the department said some notices in townships or cities with a population of 500 or less may state "no meeting" for those local units of government, however, should still show meeting information for relevant counties and school districts.

Dig deeper:

We asked the department how common changes are from preliminary notices to final levies set.

The team sent data from the past five payable years comparing preliminary levies to certified levies. The data shows the overall levy amount typically goes down each year after truth-in-taxation meetings are held, and local governments set their final levies. Local governments must make final 2026 levy decisions by Dec. 29.

The department said final tax statements should be mailed to property owners no later than March 31.