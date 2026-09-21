‘My life is over’: Traffic stop reveals ‘most prolific’ child predator cases

The Brief Police video obtained by the FOX 9 Investigators reveals the traffic stop that led to the criminal investigation of Aaron Hjermstad for sexually abusing more than 120 children. Authorities believe the former Twin Cities teacher and coach was on the run when he was picked up by state troopers in Idaho in 2021. The FOX 9 Investigators tracked Hjermstad’s case for more than two years. A new documentary "Minnesota Monster" highlights key evidence, interviews with victims and the prosecutors who took him down.



A new documentary will show the routine traffic stop and the moment that led to the discovery of a trove of digital evidence involving the sexual abuse of more than 100 children in Minnesota.

"Minnesota Monster" is set to air on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 10:35 p.m. CT on FOX 9, FOX LOCAL and on FOX 9’s YouTube channel.

‘We suspected that he was on the run’

The backstory:

Aaron Hjermstad was initially convicted in 2021 for sexually abusing four young boys while he was a teacher and basketball coach at Excell Academy in Brooklyn Park and Best Academy in Minneapolis. He was also a volunteer coach at Hospitality House – a nonprofit organization that provides athletic programming for children.

While awaiting sentencing, Hjermstad was pulled over during a routine traffic stop in Idaho Falls, Idaho in November 2021.

"We suspected that he was on the run and didn’t want to come back for his sentencing, where he would be taken into custody and go to prison," said Hennepin County prosecutor Joe Paquet during an interview with the FOX 9 Investigators.

Dig deeper:

A search of Hjermstad’s rental car led to the discovery of laptops, hard drives, and other digital evidence that showed Hjermstad sexually abusing more than 100 young boys at various locations, including his home.

"What was found, I think, surprised everyone," Paquet said.

Video of the traffic stop also shows the trooper questioning Hjermstad over the contents of the hard drives, to which he responded, "My life is over."

The evidence would lead to a more far-reaching investigation into Hjermstad’s crimes and the discovery of dozens of previously unidentified victims.

The FOX 9 Investigators tracked Hjermstad’s case for more than two years. A new documentary "Minnesota Monster" highlights key evidence, interviews with victims and the prosecutors who took him down.

‘Minnesota Monster’ documentary

What's next:

Watch the full "Minnesota Monster" documentary on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 10:35 p.m. CT on FOX 9, the FOX LOCAL app, and on FOX 9’s YouTube channel.