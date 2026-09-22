Detroit Lakes Schools facing legal challenge over rainbow ban

The Brief The Detroit Lakes School Board voted in July to remove "non-school-sponsored materials" referring to "rainbow" items as an example. This policy has gotten pushback from the community, which led to a packed August school board meeting. The ACLU of Minnesota has filed a lawsuit against the district Tuesday.



Detroit Lakes Public Schools is at odds over displaying rainbow items. At the center of the debate is a policy about what is authorized on district property.

Now, the ACLU of Minnesota is suing the district.

Heated debate

The backstory:

In a last-minute motion in July, the school board voted 4-2 to remove all "non-school materials not funded, sponsored, or authorized by the school district. This includes, but is not limited to, any ‘Rainbow’ stickers, posters, flags, buttons, etc. displayed in Detroit Lakes Public School’s facilities.

Then in August, community members packed the school board meeting.

Those who oppose the ban said the stickers signal a safe space for LGBTQ+ students.

"For an already marginalized group of students, removing a symbol of safety may make them not want to attend our school district," said a community member.

Supporters of the move directing what can be displayed said the goal is for the district to remain neutral on controversial topics. Community members who spoke in support of the motion questioned the political nature of those displays.

"I believe there is a difference in extending a hand of friendship and the promotion of a social and cultural agenda," said a community member.

ACLU sues Detroit Lakes Public Schools

What we know:

A heated debate over removing rainbow displays in Detroit Lakes Public Schools has become a legal battle. The ACLU of Minnesota filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the district.

It was filed on behalf of a couple of students, who say the policy violates free speech and the Minnesota Human Rights Act. The ACLU says it is asking the court to halt the ban on displaying rainbows.

What they're saying:

Superintendent Mark Jenson sent FOX 9 this statement on the matter.

"The School Board continues to have discussion at public meetings about expectations and standards for the display of materials in schools, most recently at a public work session this morning. In light of this ongoing discussion and in accordance with verbal direction provided at the August 24, 2026 School Board meeting, the District’s administration has not directed the removal of any materials from schools based on the July 2026 motion. The District has no further comment on this matter in light of the pending litigation."

What's next:

The latest version of the "non-school-sponsored materials" policy does not mention "rainbows" specifically.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 28.