‘No one is safe’: Minneapolis families demand answers after federal agent shootings

The Brief Loved ones of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis, testified before Congress about the impact of Operation Metro Surge. Good's mother, a Republican who voted for Donald Trump, is demanding answers from his administration about her daughter's death. Families called for investigations and accountability, saying no one is safe while ICE operations continue.



The emotional toll of Operation Metro Surge played out on Capitol Hill Tuesday as the loved ones of two Minneapolis residents killed by federal agents took their grief and their demands directly to Congress.

Operation Metro Surge's deadly impact

What we know:

Renee Good and Alex Pretti were both shot and killed in Minneapolis in January during Operation Metro Surge, a federal immigration enforcement operation. The shootings sparked nationwide protests.

Good, a mother of three, was shot and killed by a federal immigration agent in south Minneapolis. In the moments before Pretti's death, a witness named Stella Carlson captured him being swarmed by federal agents on video.

'Our family has waited'

What they're saying:

Good's mother, Donna Ganger, told lawmakers her family has not recovered from the loss.

"We have not moved on. We struggle every day. We will never ever be the same," Ganger said.

Ganger, who identified herself as a Republican who voted for Donald Trump, is now seeking answers from his administration about her daughter's death. She made clear the loss is one her family will carry forever.

"She should still be alive. I'll say that again. My daughter should still be alive," Ganger said.

She also spoke to what her daughter's future could have held.

"All the beautiful and joyful things Renee would have done with her life are now simply silence," said Ganger.

Calls for accountability

The backstory:

Good's brother, Brent Ganger, also testified, his voice breaking as he described what it has been like to write remarks about his sister.

"I struggled writing these remarks because Renee is one who would edit my writing and give me encouragement," Brent said.

He went further, calling out the broader harm he believes ICE has caused.

"My family had the unfortunate privilege of learning the hard way through the loss of our beloved Renee that no one is safe while ICE continues to terrorize us," Ganger said.

He also spoke to who his sister was as a person.

"Renee exuded light and that light has been extinguished," said Ganger.

'I watched Alex die, it all happened so fast'

Local perspective:

Carlson, who filmed Pretti in his final moments, also addressed lawmakers directly.

"I never expected to be someone testifying before you today and I certainly never expected to bear witness to the final moments of a caring, peaceful and dedicated member of my community," said Carlson.

The families are calling for full investigations into the killings of their loved ones.

Donna Ganger summed up what the families want from lawmakers.

"We need action, we need accountability, we need this to never happen again and destroy another family or a community," said Ganger.