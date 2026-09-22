Lakeville North, South high schools evacuated after threats

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The Brief Police are investigating anonymous threats involving Lakeville North and Lakeville South high schools. Police asked people to avoid the school areas while officers investigated the threats. Police announced they were investigating the South threat around 10 a.m. then shortly before 1 p.m. said they were investigating another threat at North.



Police are investigating anonymous threats involving Lakeville North and Lakeville South high schools Tuesday, prompting lockdown and evacuation at the schools.

Threats at Lakeville high schools

What we know:

Around 10 a.m., Lakeville police said officers were responding to an anonymous threat involving Lakeville South High School.

The threat prompted a lockdown while police, school staff and emergency responders investigated. The district said no one was harmed and there were no known acts of violence.

Local perspective:

Shortly before 1 p.m., police announced they were responding to another anonymous threat involving Lakeville North High School.

Police said they are investigating the source of the threats made to both schools.

Neither threat was substantiated, and no injuries were reported on Tuesday.

Students evacuated

Big picture view:

Lakeville South students were safely transported to Hosanna Church, where parents were able to pick them up. Police were asking people to avoid the school areas while the investigation continues.

What they're saying:

In a statement after the initial threat, the district said:

"Lakeville South High School received a threat that resulted in a lockdown. District and school staff immediately collaborated with the Lakeville Police Department and other emergency responders to follow all of our standard protocols to ensure student and staff safety. Nobody was harmed and there were no known acts of violence. We are currently working to safely reunify parents/guardians with their children."