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Minnesota weather: Sunny Monday kicks off a dangerously hot workweek

By
FOX 9
Weather Forecast
Published July 13, 2026 6:27 AM CDT
Published July 13, 2026 6:27 AM CDT
MN weather: Dangerously hot week ahead
MN weather: Dangerously hot week ahead

MN weather: Dangerously hot week ahead

A sunny and dangerously hot Monday begins a prolonged stretch of 90-degree weather across Minnesota. An extreme heat warning remains in effect for central and northern Minnesota through Thursday.  FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz has the forecast.

The Brief

    • Minnesota is starting a stretch of dangerously hot weather, with several days in the 90s.
    • The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning for central and northern regions until 9 p.m. Thursday.
    • Temperatures could reach around 100 degrees near the Canadian border.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A sunny and dangerously hot Monday kicks off a prolonged stretch of 90-degree weather across Minnesota, with an extreme heat warning in effect for much of central and northern Minnesota.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota 

The forecast:

Temperatures climb into the 90s across much of the state, with areas near the Canadian border approaching 100 degrees. The Twin Cities metro area is expected to top out at around 94 degrees. A light southwest breeze at 5 to 15 mph provides little relief.

Warm nights continue, with overnight lows only falling into the upper 60s and low to mid-70s.

Extreme heat warning:

This could become the Twin Cities' first stretch of five or more consecutive 90-degree days since 2023. Northern Minnesota may also challenge or break daily temperature records.

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning through 9 p.m. Thursday for much of central and northern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro. 

Extreme heat warning as of Monday morning.  (FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast 

What's next:

Expect plenty of sunshine, highs in the 90s, and warm, humid nights through much of the week. 

The heat eases slightly by the weekend, but highs are still expected to remain close to 90 degrees.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: 

The Source: This forecast uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists. 

Weather ForecastMinnesota